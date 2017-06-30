Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers June 30th

On Sunday, June 25, 2017, at about 0523 hrs, Officers of the Salina Police Department responded to a residential fire at 918 W. South. Upon arrival officers observed a pile of debris on the front porch of the residence that had been set on fire. The fire was determined to be arson. Damage was estimated at $800.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.