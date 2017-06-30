Larry D. Bicket, 71, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Garden City, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29, 2017, with family by his side at The Cedars Healthcare Center, McPherson. Larry was a retired road grader operator for McPherson County.

Larry was born on April 22, 1946, in Garden City, KS, the son of John Hugh and Elizabeth (Brack) Bicket. He graduated from Garden City High School.

On May 28, 1965, Larry was united in marriage to Greta Corinne Miller in Garden City. Greta was his best friend and the love of his life and together, they enjoyed over 51 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2017.

Survivors include: nieces, Charlotte Wendel of Garden City, KS and Wendy Werner of Neosha, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers, Hugh W. Bicket and Kenneth L. Bicket.

The visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday, July 3, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 3, at McPherson Cemetery with Rev. H. Dick Reynolds, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to McPherson County Humane Society or McPherson Animal Shelter in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.