The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kobach, commission on voter fraud battle states over voter data

by 1 Comment

Kobach during a May 12 appearance on Fox News

WASHINGTON  — President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 election is asking states for a list of the names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters, if state law allows it to be public.

A letter sent Wednesday from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asks secretaries of state to provide about a dozen points of voter data and respond to questions about fraud and election integrity.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is vice chair of the commission. He is also a candidate for Kansas governor

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.

On Thursday, Democratic officials in California and Virginia said they will not comply because the letter is based on false notions of widespread voter fraud. Missouri’s Republican secretary of state says he is happy to assist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *