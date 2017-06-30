Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus offers training courses for social workers

SALINA — From self-care to working through grief, a trio of training courses for professionals in helping fields, such as social workers, therapists and psychologists, are being offered by the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in three different Kansas cities in the coming months.

The courses, designed to provide comprehensive curriculum, including new trends in industry and refresher information, are primarily for professionals who need to obtain continuing education units, or CEUs, though anyone from the community is welcome to attend. Starting in July and running through October, Kansas State Polytechnic is holding three courses and expanding its location from only one campus in Salina to both east and west in Manhattan and Hays. The course topics include Seven Steps to Fabulous Grant Writing, Self-care is Ethical Practice, and Working with Loss and Grief. All are approved by the Kansas Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.

“Many helping fields like social work require professionals to obtain continuing education units in order to stay current when knowledge is changing,” said Debra Marseline, social work practicum director and program coordinator at Kansas State Polytechnic. “There are core skills that professionals learn in school, but then there’s new evidence-based practices that emerge from time to time and CEUs can help bridge that gap. Because this campus produces graduates in social work, I’m proud it is a place that continues to foster educational growth for professionals through these courses.”

The first class Kansas State Polytechnic is offering is Seven Steps to Fabulous Grant Writing on July 17 at Fort Hays State University. Attendees will learn key grant writing skills needed to author competitive proposals as well as how to find and work with funders that are right for an agency’s specific needs. Participants also will be able to understand the grant proposal review process.

Self-care is Ethical Practice will be Sept. 15 at Kansas State Polytechnic in Salina and will educate attendees on how to identify secondary trauma injuries such as compassion fatigue, secondary traumatic stress and burnout through specific symptoms and warning signs. The course also will help registrants create a self-care plan for themselves and learn how to facilitate a self-care strategy with others.

Working with Loss and Grief will be Oct. 13 at the K-State Alumni Center in Manhattan and is designed to explore the types of losses that may trigger a grief reaction while identifying strategies for working through those losses. Additionally, participants will learn common myths about grieving, discuss the central needs of mourning and recognize unresolved issues.

“Kansas State Polytechnic has a unique advantage for providing CEU courses,” said Kirsten Zoller, interim director of professional education and outreach for Kansas State Polytechnic. “Our instructors are not only licensed social workers, but they also have a teaching background. They can deliver high-quality courses while understanding what social workers and other helping professionals are experiencing day to day in the field. This combines to produce tailored trainings that best meet the needs of today’s professionals.”

For registration information on any of the three helping courses offered by Kansas State Polytechnic, including cost, sign-up deadlines and value of continuing education units, visit the campus’s professional education and outreach webpage at polytechnic.k-state.edu/profed.