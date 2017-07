GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged attempted murder.

Just before 2a.m. Friday, the deputies with the Geary County Sheriff’s Department arrested Seth Moreland at a residence in the 800 Block of North Franklin Street in Junction City, according to a media release.

He is being held on a $1,000,000

Bond for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.

The sheriff’s department released no additional details