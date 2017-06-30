The Salina Post

Kansas man held on $100K bond for numerous sex crimes

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged multiple sex crimes.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, police arrested Ryan James Mcallister, 36, Manhattan, in the 3000 Block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

He is being held in the Riley County jail on requested charges including “1 count of Attempted Aggravated Criminal Sodomy; Person/Animal Force, 3 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy; Person/Animal Force and 35 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties w/Child; Fondling,” according to the Friday booking report from police.

Mcallister is being held on $100,000 bond. Police released no additional details.

