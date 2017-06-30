Kansas man arrested in abduction, murder of estranged wife

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with kidnapping his estranged wife and killing her earlier this month has been arrested.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 38-year-old Pedro

Enriquez was arrested early Friday. Herrig says the arrest came after officers received a tip about a suspicious person with a vehicle in the ditch. Authorities found the vehicle in the tree line of an old homestead, not far from the county landfill in Jefferson County.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay said Enriquez was arrested on warrants for first-degree murder.

He is accused of abducting 33-year-old Viviana Vazquez on June 7

from a home in Topeka, where their 10-year-old son says he saw Enriquez drag her outside by the hair.

Her body was found the next day.