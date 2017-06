SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are investigating an explosive device.

Just after 9a.m. Friday, police were notified of a suspicious device north of First and Jackson in Topeka, according to a media release.

A contracting company exploring ground for a project found what appeared to be an old military ordinance.

The Topeka Police Bomb squad unit and the Fort Riley Explosive Ordinance Battalion were on the scene. Streets in the area were blocked off to ensure safety.