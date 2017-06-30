John Paul Chaput, age 68, passed away Wednesday, June 07, 2017 in Overland Park, KS. He was born 7th of Feb. 1949, in Concordia, Kansas to John Arthur & Grace Rowene (Shephard) Chaput.

He graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School in 1967 and Brown Mackie School of Business of Salina, Kansas in 1968. On 06th of Feb. 1969 he went to work for The 1st National Bank of Salina, Kansas in their Data-Processing division. After 18 years the now called Sunflower Bank of Salina sold their Computer Division to 1st Commerce Technologies of Lincoln, Nebraska where he was their Data-Center Manager in Salina until it closed in 1999. In 2001 he was hired by Computer Services Incorporated of Paducah, Kentucky to manage both their Lenexa, Kansas and Springfield, Missouri Data-Centers, retiring in 2008.

On 11th of July 1970 he was united in marriage to Cheryl Ann Hillman, the daughter of Ernest Meitzen “Mike” & Irene Sara (Forkner) Hillman, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Concordia, Kansas. To this union three children were born: Brian Michael, Daran John and Aimee Maree.

John Paul is survived by his former wife Cheryl of Gardner, Kansas; Son: Brian Michael and wife Kelly Dawn (Weidert) Chaput; their children, Ashley Grace, Jacob Michael, Luke Christopher, Joshua Tyler and Kaleb Alexander of Snoqualmie, Washington; Son: Daran John and wife Jodi Deen (Haislip) Chaput; their children, Morgan Rhea, Malin Ann and Grant Meitzen of Olathe, Kansas; Daughter: Aimee Maree (Chaput) and former husband Seth Patrick Halton; their children, Cade Patrick and Alain Maree of Gardner, Kansas; Brother: Terrill James and his wife Doris May (Emery) Chaput of Abilene, Kansas; and the following niece’s and nephew’s: Debra Catherine, Terry Lynn, Cynthia Ann, Catherine Marie, James LeRoy, Michael Jerome, Jeffery Brian Chaput and Stephanie Lynn Reinke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Sister: Karla Katherine (Chaput) and husband Wallace Helmer “Wally” Reinke, Step-Mother: Lorraine Margaret “Ma” (Thiel) Chaput, formerly known as “Sister Francis Xavier” C.S.J, and nephew: Timothy Paul Chaput.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, July 7, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, KS with Fr. David Metz officiating. Friends may sign the register book on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm and the family will greet friends from 6:30-8 pm at the funeral home.

Private Family burial of cremains will be at Notre Dame du Bon Secours, translated to English: “Our Lady of Good Help” Roman Catholic Cemetery. In 1902 the cemetery name was changed to Saint Concordia Catholic Cemetery, Concordia, Cloud County, Kansas, USA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Concordia Catholic Cemetery, Concordia, Kansas, USA. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.