Jean Anderson, 87, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 1:07 p.m., Thursday, June 29th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at Cedars Health Care Center.

Jean was born in Durham, Kansas on September 9, 1929, a daughter of Ida (Stubby) and Carl Buehler.

Jean attended the Durham grade schools, Durham, Kansas, McPherson Junior High, and graduated from McPherson Senior High McPherson, Kansas in 1948.

Jean was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. Jean began working at the McPherson Public Library in 1984 and was a librarian assistant until her retirement.

Jean volunteered at the Save-in-share. She enjoyed traveling, photogrophy, music, her pets, and spending time with her family.

Jean was united in marriage to David Ray Anderson on July 21, 1949 at the First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas. David died on March 4, 1983. Jean was united in marriage to Elton Sellers on December 31, 1995 at the First Christian Church, McPherson, Kansas. Elton died on September 6, 2006.

She is survived by her daughters, Carla Jo Shaw, of McPherson, Kansas and Garnet Rae Fiedler and her husband Roger, of McPherson, Kansas; her 3 grandchildren, Alison Berger (Ryan), Corry Bena (Mark Marlett), and Shane Fiedler (Julie); 6 step-grandchildren- Ryan Shaw, Connor Shaw, Jeff Krehbiel, Jerry Krehbiel, Jay Krehbiel, Jody Cheek; 5 – great-grandchildren – Taylor Strange, Tyler Strange, Katie Fiedler, Jordan Bena, Carsen Berger; 9 -step-great-grandchildren, Zachary, RaeLyn, Jeremy, Nichole, Casey, Jacob, Dylan, Callie, and Cole.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, David Anderson and Elton Sellers.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday July 5, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel.

The funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6th, with Pastor H. Dick Reynolds, Jr. officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson County Humane Society or McPherson Animal Shelter and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.