Drucilla R. Richard, 92, was called to her eternal home on Friday, June 30, 2017 in Ellsworth. She was born October 23, 1924 in Lincoln County, KS. Drucilla was a retired homemaker and farm wife. She was also actively involved in her church and community.

Drucilla is survived by her husband of 71 years, Loren Richard; three children, Dru (Candy) Richard, Debby Oestmann, and Cindy (Jim) Lamia. She is also survived by eight grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Helen Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Alvina Arkebauer; brothers, Delbert and Ronald, and son-in-law, Vern Oestmann.

Visitation: 2-8 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.​

Funeral services celebrating her resurrected life will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ellsworth followed by burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, north Ellsworth.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or the Good Samaritan Village, all of Ellsworth, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.