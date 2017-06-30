Dorothy Marie Smith, retired nurse, passed away Wednesday, June 28th, at the Salina Regional Health Center. Dorothy was 81 years old.

Dorothy was born April 30, 1936 at St. Anthony’s Children’s Home in Kansas City, Missouri and adopted as an infant by Allan and Mary (Shank) Smith, Abilene, Kansas.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and a son Edward Smith. She married John Edward Smith; they later divorced.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Diane Smith Diehl and husband Carey, Eufaula, Oklahoma; grandchildren Jennifer Webb Fagan and husband Chad, Jeremy Webb and wife Myra and Christopher Diehl. Great grandchildren Tristan O’Dell and Whitney Browning. A brother John Paul Smith and wife Connie, Shawnee Kansas; two nieces, Denise Ousley and Lisa Wagner and one nephew, Mark Smith.

Dorothy was a graduate of Marymount School of Nursing, Salina Kansas. She was a lifelong nurse whose compassionate care will be remembered by those who received her nursing care.

At the death of her father Dorothy moved to the family farm north of Abilene to care for her mother. She lived at the family farm from 1981 to 2007 when she moved to Salina, Kansas.

Dorothy was a member of St. Andrew Parish in Abilene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 8th, at the St. Andrew Catholic Church with Fr. Abraham Panthalanickal officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 P.M. with a Parish Rosary recited at 6:30 P.M. Friday, July 7th at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made in Dorothy’s name to the St. Andrew School. They may be left at the Church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.