Donald “Donny” Dwight Carlson, 61, of Lindsborg, passed away June 30, 2017.

He was born the son of Homer and Margaret (Logeman) Carlson on June 27, 1956 in Lindsborg, KS.

Donny was united in marriage to Kristen Molander on March 31, 1979 in Lindsborg, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Donny is survived by his wife, Kristen of Lindsborg, sons: Brad Carlson (Sarah) of Lindsborg, Alan Carlson (Mikaela) of Lindsborg, and Jeff Carlson of Valley Center, KS, brother, Brian Carlson (Crissy) of Lindsborg, sisters: Irene Vance (Bill) of Liberty, MO, and Marlyse Keenan of Liberty, MO, and five grandchildren: Jonathan, Nicholas, Charles, Kinsley, and Reid Carlson.

Visitation will be Monday, July 3rd, from 4-7pm with family present from 5-7pm at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30pm Wednesday, July 5 at the Evangelical Covenant Church, Lindsborg. Private family burial will be held at Smoky Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated for the Evangelical Covenant Church, Lindsborg in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

