HILLSBORO – Billy K. “Bill” Woford, age 84, passed away June 28, 2017, at his residence. He was born November 14, 1932, at Okemah, Oklahoma, the son of Kyle W. and Martha Irene (Wilson) Woford. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. He worked as a private pilot, a draftsman, and a flight instructor. He was a Free Mason and an avid Bridge player reaching the rank of Life Master. In his later years he enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Pat Frankel, and a granddaughter Mallory Davis. He is survived by his children: Kyla K. Ruhl and her husband Clay of Kansas City, KS; Kimberly R. Ottaway and her husband Tim of Pocatello, ID; and Jeffrey K. Woford and his wife Laura of Rome, GA; 6 grandchildren: Rick Davis and wife Brittany, Josh Ottaway, Matt Ottaway, Jenny Ottaway, Noah Woford, and Philip Woford; 3 great-grandchildren: Milo, Fitz and Lyla Davis; and the mother of his children, Patricia Barnes of Wichita. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.jostfuneralhome.com.