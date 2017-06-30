Aileen Gene Christenson, 90, of Lindsborg passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Bethany Home. Aileen was born July 2, 1926 in McPherson County, KS. She is the daughter of the late Clarence Walfred and Violet Vera (Koons) Anderson. She married John Rolland Christenson on December 28, 1947 at Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette, KS.

Aileen was a retired registered nurse. She also worked as an accounting secretary.

Survivors include her husband: John Rolland Christenson; daughter: Gayle Aileen (Eric) Unruh of Casper, WY; sons: Richard Roland (Margaret) Christenson, of Florissant, MO, and Stuart Eugene (Cynthia) Christenson of Boiling Springs, PA; sisters: Erma Maxine (Don) Roberts, of Winfield, KS, and Lorraine Janet Johnson of Hutchinson, KS; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 2 from 5-7 PM at Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, July 3 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 401 N. 1st St., Lindsborg, KS with Pastor Bill Buschbom officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Home or to Messiah Lutheran Church. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.