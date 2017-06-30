1 hospitalized after Dickinson Co. rollover crash

DICKINSON COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Friday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy pickup driven by Shelley Marie Torbol, 50 Herington, was northbound on U.S. 77 three miles north of Herington.

The trailer began to fish tail and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It crossed the center line and rolled into the west ditch.

Torbol was transported to a hospital. She and a passenger were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.