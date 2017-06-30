The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Man dies after motorhome goes airborne on Kansas highway

by Leave a Comment

FRANKLIN – One person died as a result of injuries from an accident just after 4p.m. Thursday in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Winnebago pulling a Jeep Wrangler and
driven by Chester P. Sobota, Apache Junction, AZ., was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of Georgia Road.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, briefly became airborne and came to a stop in the median.

Chester Sobota was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center where he died.

Passengers in the vehicle Timothy Sobota, 43, and Darlene Sobota, 67, both of Apache Junction, AZ., were transported to Ransom Memorial Hospital.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *