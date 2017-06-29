Wynn Aral Bauer, 93, born on September 19, 1923, died June 29, 2017. He and his twin, Wade, were born in Clay Center, the sons of Ernest and Pera Aral Bauer. Wynn graduated from Clay Center High School in 1941.

Although he had a farming deferment, he volunteered and enlisted in the Army on October 20, 1943. He landed 9 days after D-Day on Omaha Beach. He drove a Sherman tank and earned five battle stars fighting in all the remaining major European conflicts. He was awarded a Silver Star for heroic action on March 30, 1945. After he was discharged from the Army in 1946, Wynn married JoAnn Ellen Martin on June 14, 1947 and they just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Wynn loved growing anything whether farming or gardening. He farmed the Bauer home place for 22 years even after it was taken by the Milford U.S. Corps project. He was one of the first farmers to start irrigating in Clay County and worked extensively with Kansas State University testing seed corn, certifying wheat and testing tomatoes and strawberries.

Later worked at Hutchison Manufacturing and then helped build 37 homes in the Tiger Terrace addition. He also owned and managed a farm near Palmer, Nebraska. In over 50 years, he was fortunate to have two wonderful renters.

Wynn loved being from Broughton and Clay County and used his talents and energy to give back to both. He had perfect pitch and belonged to several men’s glee clubs, was a 50 year member of the Lions Club, for 18 years was a member on the chain crew for Clay Center High football games, carried a softball umpire card for 27 years and coached boys softball teams and coordinated men’s tournaments. He and JoAnn lead the Grant Go-getters 4-H Club, taught Sunday school and went on mission trips to build churches, schools and other buildings in Haiti, Costa Rica, Guatemala, New Mexico and Kentucky. His avocation was fishing particularly for big catfish and then Walleye. He loved to help catch a string of fish for a community or family fish fry. He was so appreciative of the family and friends who shared his joy of being in his boat and usually catching a fish with his help.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Greta(Pat) in 1968, granddaughter Meredith(1991), brothers Gail (2013), Lafe(2014) and twin Wade(2015) . He is survived his wife JoAnn and three children– Martin (Ann), Linda (Roy) Henry, LeAnn (J. Randy) Towner, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sister Pera Beth(Bill) Eichelberger and brother Robert(Jane).

The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church on Monday, July 3, 2017 with a meal to follow in the Family Life Center.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 3 at 2:00 PM at the Broughton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 2-5 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials have been established with Clay Count Educational Endowment Assn. or the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home