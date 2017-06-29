Teen hospitalized after NW Kansas ATV accident

RAWLINS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident just after 8p.m. Wednesday that sent a teenager to the hospital.

An ATV driven by a 13-year-old was traveling on Road V northwest of Atwood, according to Atwood Police Chief Brian Withington. A Dodge pickup driven by a 16-yearold hit the ATV.

First responders transported the 13-year-old to a local hospital.

The teen was then transported to another hospital. The Rawlins County Hospital could not confirm where the teen was transferred for treatment. The pickup driver was not injured, according to Withington. He did not release the names of the teens involved.

This is the fourth recent ATV accident reported in Kansas

On June 24, a Pottawatomie County man Alex D. Blow, 49, Havensville, died when the ATV he was riding hit a power pole.

On June 21, a 16-year-old died in an ATV crash north of Liberal. On May 30, Jeffrey C. Hahn, 55, Hanston, died when the ATV he was operating rolled down an embankment in Hodgeman County.