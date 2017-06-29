Rifles, ammunition and tools stolen from garage

Two rifles and an assortment of tools were stolen during a burglary in Southeast Saline County.

The incident was said to have occurred between June 19 and June 28 in the 7500 block of East Assaria Road. According to Undersheriff Brent Melander, unknown person(s) broke into a garage, stealing a Remington .22-250, a Winchester .30-30 lever-action rifle and ammunition for both rifles.

An assortment of tools were also reported missing. The items belonged to 55-year-old Eric Baragar, who reported an 18-volt cordless drill, a welder, a toolbox containing tools, a torch and a Stihl chainsaw stolen.

Undersheriff Melander said that the intruders forced their way into the garage but did not give any more information because the case is currently under investigation.

The total loss was estimated at $3,300.