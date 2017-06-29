Reckless Kelly to perform at the Stiefel Theatre

Reckless Kelly with the Brady Weston Band will perform at the Watson Stiefel Theatre tonight. Tickets start at $25 for the show, that is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Reckless Kelly is a great band with an apt name. The outlaw’s spirit pervades the ambiance. They are rugged individualists who dedicate themselves to advancing the state of their art. They’re good guys, too. Their hearts dwell in the right places, and those are where the music follows. Reckless Kelly’s string of critically acclaimed albums – Under the Table and Above the Sun (2003), Wicked Twisted Road(2005), Bulletproof (2008), Somewhere in Time (2010), Grammy-nominated Good Luck & True Love (2011) and Grammy-winning Long Night Moon (2013) – set a standard of reliable excellence and commitment to an instinctive vision of Americana. No band exemplifies the broad genre better.”