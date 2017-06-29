Police: Kansas City murder suspect thought the victim was a demon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is jailed on $150,000 bond after being accused of a drug-related shooting death of a man he thought was a demon.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 30-year-old Prince Conrad with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Monday’s death of 45-year-old Willie Reaws III.

Authorities allege in court records that Conrad shot Reaws in the head after they snorted methamphetamine in a home’s basement.

Investigators say Conrad told police he thought Reaws was a demon, took took a handgun out of Reaws’ pocket and tried to shoot him, but Conrad shot himself in the leg instead. Authorities allege Conrad said he then shot Reaws at the victim’s request.

Online court records don’t show whether Conrad has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.