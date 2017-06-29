Police in Hays searching for armed and dangerous, wanted suspect

ELLIS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ellis County are searching for a suspect wanted for drugs and other charges.

Hays Police Department received a tip that Joshua James Hoffman was in the 500 block of West 12th Street. There is a felony arrest warrant for Hoffman. Law enforcement responded to the area and cleared a house looking for Hoffman. During this time, the roadway and area was temporarily blocked off by law enforcement. Hoffman was not located.

Hoffman is a 25-year-old white male, six feet tall, about 170 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Hoffman has a tattoo of two skulls with bars and smoke on his left upper arm, “TIMES” tattooed on his left hand, “HARD” tattooed on his right hand. He also has “Hustle” tattooed on his lower abdomen; “death before dishonor” tattooed on his upper back, “Ciara” is tattooed on his right chest.

Hoffman has a felony arrest warrant out for him for absconding/parole violation for fleeing and eluding, distribution of marijuana, and obstruction.

Hoffman should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be in possession of a handgun and driving a gold-colored, four-door sedan with possible front end damage and dents on it. He is considered a flight risk from law enforcement.

If anyone has seen Hoffman or has information on his location, call the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1011.

The Hays Police Department has blocked off a portion of West 12th Street west of Hall.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Brian Dawson, law enforcement officials have set up a perimeter after receiving a report of a wanted suspect in the area.

Dawson said officers were trying to make contact with the suspect. He was unsure about the specifics of the arrest warrant.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Special Situation Response Team was called to the scene.