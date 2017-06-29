The Salina Post

Museum seeks community input

The Smoky Hill Museum is in the process of planning future exhibits and would like community input for the fall of 2018 exhibit. The short survey takes only a few minutes to fill out. Just go to smokyhillmuseum.org and click “Exhibit Survey” in the upper left corner.

Not only do community members get to choose among three topics – Notorious, The Crossroads, or Soil – for the 2018 fall exhibit, they also can give the Museum their own ideas to be considered for future exhibits.

Participants also have the option of entering a drawing to win a $10 gift certificate to the Smoky Hill Museum Store.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.

