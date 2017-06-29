PENSACOLA, Fla. — Margaret J. Breault, 96, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017, in the care of and surrounded by family. She was born to John and Edith Crough on July 15, 1920, and married Cleo Breault in 1940. They raised their family and ran small businesses in Salina, Kan.

Margaret stood for family, hard work and self-sufficiency. She was a skilled and prolific quilter leaving behind treasured blankets sure to warm her family for generations.

Margaret is survived by sons, Mick Breault (Jane) and Danny Breault (Cindy); daughter, Susan Breault (Kevin Bomhoff); daughter-in-law, Beth Breault; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Cleo; son, Timothy; and grandson, Benjamin Breault.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Ryan Mortuary, and she will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: the Youth Baseball Fund, in honor of Ben Breault at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.