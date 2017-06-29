KDOC: Inmates refusing to return to cells at Kansas prison

BUTLER COUNTY- Department of Corrections officials are downplaying reports of an incident

at the maximum security El Dorado Correctional Facility.

In an email, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Tod Fertig reported, “On Thursday morning, a group of offenders at El Dorado Correctional Facility refused to return to their assigned cell houses.

No incidents of violence have occurred, and there have been no injuries to offenders or staff. The facility is secure, and measures to return the offenders to the cell houses are ongoing. KDOC will then conduct a review of the incidents.

Again, there have been no injuries and no acts of violence, and the facility is secure.”

The union representing prison workers says it has received reports from corrections officers that the prison has been on lockdown.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees has said in the past that the prison is understaffed and its officers are being required to work 12-hour shifts.

Among well knows inmates at the El Dorado Correctional Facility are serial killer Dennis Rader know as BTK, and Johnathan and Reginal Carr, convicted of murder and numerous other crimes, according to the KDOC.