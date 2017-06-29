Kansas woman hospitalized after McPherson Co. crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Thursday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Chevy Malibu driven by Candace C. Linder,37, Hutchinson, was westbound in the 700 Block of Cherokee Road at Inman.

The driver was attempting to make a left turn on to southbound Kansas 61 and did not see an eastbound Chrysler Sebring driven by Walker J. Strange, 18, Cimarron, approaching.

The Chevy collided with the Chrysler.

Linder was transported to the hospital in Hutchinson.

Strange was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.