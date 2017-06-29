Dr. John R. Ferguson, age 85, entered into rest on Monday, June 26, 2017 at Park Villa Nursing Home, Clyde, Kansas. He was born September 22, 1931 in Mankato, Kansas to John Harold and Leatha (Bashford) Ferguson.

John was a graduate of Mankato High School in 1949. He received his bachelor’s degree and Doctorate in Animal Science from Kansas State University in 1955. John served in the United States Army from 1955-1957.

John Married Bonnie Lue Renner on June 3, 1951 in Manhattan, Kansas.

He is survived by his, wife Bonnie, 3 sons, Brian Ferguson(Theresa), Littleton, CO.; Corey Ferguson (Sandy), Salina, KS.; Dana Ferguson, Atlanta, GA.; daughter, Eva Renner, of NC.

18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren

John was preceded in death by infant child, parents, sister, Beth Tyler.

John (Swede) operated and owned his own Vet Clinic in the Clyde Community where he was a Veterinarian for 55 plus years.

John was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church in Clyde where he was a Sunday school teacher. John was involved in Ministry and traveled to many Lay Witness Missions. He was also a Clyde Lions Club and Gideon’s member as well. John was a Boy Scout Leader, also served on the Clyde Fire Department. He was an avid K-State Fan and enjoyed camping.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2017 at The Branch in Clyde, Kansas, with Pastor Anita Strommen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Clyde.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. all at Chaput Mortuary, Clyde, Kansas.