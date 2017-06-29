Donald Dean Snyder, of Mankato, Kansas, was born January 10, 1933, on a farm in Atchison County, Kansas. He was the son of Irl and Loella (Binkley) Snyder. Donald died Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the Jewell County Hospital, Mankato, Kansas, at the age of 84 years, 5 months, and 17 days.

He spent the first 8 years in the Effingham, Kansas, before moving to Montrose. Don attended school in Montrose, graduating from Montrose High School. He went to Fairbury Junior College for one year, and then drafted into the United States Army, in April 1953. He attained the rank of Corporal while serving in Korea and was discharged in March of 1955.

Don married Barbara Ann Diamond, on June 12, 1955.

Don worked for many years at the Mankato Lumber Company and later for Melby Mortuary. He served in the office of Emergency Managements, for Jewell County and Osborne County as Director the past many years. Don retired from the Mankato Fire Department as the Fire Chief in June of 1988, after many years of service. He served on Mankato Housing Authority Board.

Don was truly a people person. His work with community groups, county boards, state agencies, reflected the accumulation of many friends and working partners around the state and beyond. He was the ray of sunshine in any room he was in, and had the knack for making those around him smile. Many will say that he is truly the best person they’ve ever known.

Don enjoyed hunting, watching Kansas Jayhawks basketball, and the Kansas City Royals baseball. Time spent with his many nieces, nephews, and family members, reliving the days gone by, as well as the current activities their lives.

Don is survived by his wife – Barbara of 62 years; sister – Virginia (Snyder) Rightmeier; two sisters-in-law – Bonnie Snyder and Jerilyn Diamond; and a host of nieces; nephews; great-nephews and nieces; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters – June Joslin, Erma Dunstan, Olive Intermill, and Leta Adams; four brothers – Nelson, Bob, Glen, and Gene Snyder; and one brother-in-law – Larry Diamond.

A celebration of life service for Donald Dean Snyder will be (was) Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at the Harmony United Methodist Church, Mankato, Kansas, with Pastors Gerry Sharp and Laura Fricker, officiating. Mrs. Pat Grout served as organist. Visitation will be (was) Friday, June 30, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mortuary. The family suggests memorials to Jewell County Hospital or Mankato Fire Department.

Melby Mortuary, 402 N. High Street, Mankato, Kansas 66956, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuary.com.