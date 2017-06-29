David L. Kanive, age 59, passed away Sunday, June 25th at his home in Marion. He was born October 30, 1957 at Topeka, Kansas, the son of Samuel and Mary Thrower Kanive. He grew up and attended schools in Topeka.

He served in the United States Army Reserves for nearly 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Debbie; sons Jacob and Andrew Kanive and Jason Creevan, all of Marion; two brothers, Sam Kanive of Wichita and Frank Arthur of Topeka; five sisters Linda Alfrey, Shirley Jones and Faye Bryant all of Topeka, Violet Smith of Alva, OK and Sharon Chase of Belle, Florida; and three granddaughters.