Clial “Mae” Lamb

91, of Whitewater, KS, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Whitewater, KS. Mae was born on January 4, 1926 in El Dorado, KS, the daughter of Clial B. and Floyd Doornbos. Mae married Bob Lamb on April 11, 1948 in El Dorado, KS. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage. Mae was a registered nurse and a licensed funeral director. Alongside her husband, she opened the Lamb Mortuary in Whitewater and worked in the funeral business for 50 years.

She is survived by her husband Bob of Whitewater; 2 sons, Robert Lamb II of Halstead, KS; Val Lamb of Orangeburg, SC; 1 daughter; Beth (Lamb) Reinhart of Olathe, KS; her brother Fred Doornbos of Iowa City, IA; her sister Jane Burtin of El Dorado; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation for friends and family on Friday, June 30, 2017, 6:30-8 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at The Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater, KS. Burial at 2 p.m. at Sunset Lawn Cemetery in El Dorado, KS. Memorial contributions to First Responders Whitewater River Fire District.