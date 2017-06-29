LINDSBORG — Betty L. Lemons, 79, formerly of Assaria, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017. She was born Jan. 19, 1938, in Kansas City, Kan., the daughter of Paul and Christine (King) Huggins. She married Thomas E. Lemons in 1957. He preceded her death Dec. 16, 2016.

She is also preceded in death by her brothers, David Sprowl and Robert Huggins (Shirley); sisters, Violet Sprowl, Alice Brovenec (Bill), and Clara Clark (Dale).

Betty is survived by her sons, Rick Lemons, of Salina, Perry Lemons (Julie), of Assaria, and Tom Lemons, of Wichita; grandson, Colby Lemons (Brittany), of Salina; and great-grandchildren, Rylee and Reagan Lemons, both of Salina; brothers, Lewis Sprowl (Bonnie), and Tom Huggins (Cheryl); and sisters, Edith Sprowl, and Diane McCoy (Don).

Visitation for Betty and Tom will be from 4-8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 30, at Ryan Mortuary 137, N. Eighth St., Salina. A graveside service and celebration of Betty and Tom’s life’s will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Home, in care of the mortuary.