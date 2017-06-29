2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle NW Kansas crash

NORTON COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Wednesday in Norton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 GMC Acadia driven by Skyler McEvoy, 25, Oberlin was southbound on Kansas 383 thirteen miles south of U.S. 36.

The vehicle rear-ended a 1993 Toyota Corolla driven by Mariah Weir, 18, Clayton, that was slowing to make a left turn. The collision pushed the Corolla left of center into a northbound 2011 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by Karen Imgrund, 57, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Weir and Imgrund were transported to the hospital in Norton.

McEvoy was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.