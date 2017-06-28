Roberts, Moran divided over GOP health care overhaul bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ two Republican senators are split over a GOP plan for overhauling health care that has been shelved.

Sen. Jerry Moran said Tuesday he was pleased by a delay of the Senate’s debate on the bill. He said it “missed the mark for Kansans” and did not have his support.

The Senate healthcare bill missed the mark for Kansans and therefore did not have my support. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 27, 2017

Sen. Pat Roberts said Kansas “fared well” under the measure. Roberts said he’s open to further improvements but said Congress must pass legislation as soon as possible.

My statement on the delay of the Senate #healthcare vote: pic.twitter.com/xIed5ueqLF — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) June 27, 2017



Both issued statements after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a debate would not occur until at least next month.

The GOP bill would roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 health care law. A congressional analysis Monday said 22 million more people would be uninsured by 2026.