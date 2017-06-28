The Salina Post

Report: Kansas divorce rate drops to record low

by

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas says its divorce rate has dropped to the lowest levels since it began keeping yearly records in 1966.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says last year’s divorce rate fell to 2.6 per 1,000 persons. There were 7,198 divorces statewide in 2016.

The department says that for much of the 1970s and 1980s, the divorce rate was above 5 per every 1,000 population.

The department offered no explanation for last year’s decline.

  1. couples can’t afford to go it alone in the brownstain economy so they have no choice but to stay together. can’t wait to see the generation ofthese brownstain kids contributions to society.

