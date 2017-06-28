Leslie E. Jones, Jr., 72, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

Leslie was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma on August 21, 1944, son of Wanda Lee Jones and the late Leslie E. Jones, Sr.

He was a member of the Salina Masonic Lodge and the Isis Shrine Clowns.

Survivors include his mother, brother, sister, two sons, and a daughter. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jones.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Family requests donations to Sunflower Adult Day Services 401 W Iron Ave, Salina, Kansas 67401.