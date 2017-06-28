KHP: Driver dies after ejected when truck overturns

NESS COUNTY – One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Tuesday in Ness County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International Truck driven by Justin D. Leighty, Warsaw, IN, was northbound on County Road C two miles south of Beeler.

The truck left the roadway, returned to roadway and overturned rolling once and ejecting the driver.

Leighty was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Fitzgerald Funeral Home.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.