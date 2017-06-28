Kansas woman hospitalized after car turns in front of semi

MCPHERSON COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just after noon Wednesday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford passenger car driven by Tori Leigh Yotter, 23, Halstead, was turning from U-56 to southbound Interstate135 just east of the McPherson city limits.

The driver made a left turn in front of a 2004 Peterbilt semi driven by John Wesley Slaubaugh, 61, Hays.

A passenger in the Ford Mistie Dawn Garcia, 49, Newton, was transported to the hospital in McPherson.

Yotter, Slaubaugh and another passenger in the Ford were not injured.

Garcia was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.