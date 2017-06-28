The Salina Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after car rolls during police chase

HARVEY COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident during a police chase just after 8p.m. Tuesday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by Jodi Lynn Kennedy, 44, Udall, was being pursued by Law Enforcement northbound on Spencer Road passing 60th Street four miles southeast of Newton.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, reentered the road northbound again, left the roadway a second time, stuck another embankment and rolled.

Kennedy was transported to the hospital in Wichita. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Authorities did not released details on what prompted the chase.

