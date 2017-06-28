Kansas woman found with stolen mail, driving wrong side of road

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on theft and drug charges.

Just after 3a.m. Wednesday, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed a white 2002 Buick Century being driven on the wrong side of the road in the 2800 block of SW Bingham Road, according to a media release.

The driver, later identified as Candi S. Croney, 28, of Topeka, left the area at a high rate of speed.

Deputies apprehended her a short time later.

Several items of suspected stolen mail were located in the vehicle along with other stolen property.

Croney was transported to the Law Enforcement Center for further questioning and then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges: Interference with LEO, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Stolen Property, Habitual Violator Driving with Revoked License and Misdemeanor Theft.