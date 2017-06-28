Kansas man jailed for allegedly setting apartment complex fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged arson.

Just before 1p.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire located at 1301 SW Harrison St. Apt. A21 in Topeka, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, fire crews advised light smoke coming from a residential apartment complex. Quick actions by occupants of the apartment complex led to early extinguishment of the fire, confining it to the front door area of apartment A21. Fire crews assisted in the complete extinguishment of smoldering materials.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect related to the fire and police arrested William Dean Foster, 37, for aggravated arson.

The investigation indicates the fire origin to be on the exterior deck/walkway of the apartment complex, outside of apartment A21. The cause of the fire has been classified as Incendiary; intentionally set.

One person was treated and released for minor injuries sustained as a result of fire. The estimated dollar loss – $4,700.00.

Foster has over a dozen previous convictions for theft, burglary and forgery in Shawnee, Reno and Aitchison County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.