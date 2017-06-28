Kansas man dies in fatal fall at eastern Indiana plant

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says a 23-year-old Kansas man died after he fell while working on a roof at an eastern Indiana animal feed plant.

Wayne County Coroner Ron Stevens says Jacob Bugg of Hutchinson, Kansas, was working with a roofing crew about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he fell about 40 feet at Richmond’s Purina Mills plant.

Stevens tells the (Richmond) Palladium-Item it’s not clear what caused the fall because no one witnessed it. He says Bugg was working on a lower section of the roof than the rest of his crew.

Stevens says Bugg sustained blunt force trauma. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.