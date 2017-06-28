Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms possible this evening
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening. Large hail up to half dollar size and damaging winds to 65 mph are the main threats, if storms can manage to develop. This activity should tend to weaken by dark. However, another area of storms are expected to develop this evening across northwest Kansas and move east across central Kansas tonight. This activity would pose a strong to damaging wind threat.
