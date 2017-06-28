Convicted Salina felon indicted on gun, drug charges

TOPEKA – A Salina man was indicted Wednesday on gun and drug charges, According toTom Beall, U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas

Michael Allen Carter, 29, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred May 30, 2017, in Salina. He has four previous convictions in Saline County on drug and and interference with law enforcement officer charges, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.