Cherokee and Republic reopens to traffic

On Friday, June 30, T&R Dirt Construction of Salina will open the intersection of Cherokee and Republic to traffic.

On Thursday, May 18th, the contractor closed the intersection to traffic so they could replace the concrete pavement at the intersection during nearby Sunset Elementary’s summer break.

Prior to construction, east-west Republic Avenue included a 60’ north-south jog at Cherokee Drive, which was replaced with a curve during construction. Following construction, eastbound traffic will navigate a curve north to a three-way stop at the intersection of the east leg of Republic and the north leg of Cherokee. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution until they become familiar with the new configuration.

The $50,000 project is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million annual road maintenance capital improvement program.