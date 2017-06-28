Amber Alert canceled for 2 boys abducted in Hays; suspect in custody

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.

According to law enforcement officials, 33-year-old Bryce McDowell is in custody after an alleged abduction of two Hays children.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, an Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cadenn McDowell and 3-year-old Mason McDowell who were forcibly removed from a vehicle in Ellis County after it was run off the road.

Bryce McDowell’s red 2008 Chevy Silverado was located in Rooks County, and the children were recovered and are safe.

UPDATE 7:10 AM

According to the Hays Police Department:

The Amber Alert has been canceled. The children have been located and are safe. Thank you for your assistance.

UPDATE 5:15 a.m.

Ellis County authorities have received a public report of the what’s believed to be Bryce Jay McDowell’s pickup leaving Love’s truck stop in Ellis and driving eastbound on Interstate 70.

An Amber Alert has been issued by Kansas authorities for two children who were abducted out of Hays early Wednesday morning.

The two young boys are Cadennn Lee McDowell, 16 months, and Mason Jay McDowell, 3, and believed to be in danger.

The suspect is Bryce Jay McDowell, 33, 5′ 8″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2008 red Chevy Silverado pickup with license plate 120GZV. The pickup has a black aluminum flatbed with black rims, a black push bumper and damage to the driver’s side.

Authorities say McDowell ran the boys’ mother’s vehicle off the road, then forcefully removed the two children at 2:48 a.m. today.

McDowell is known to carry a rifle, but authorities do not know if he has it with him.

If you have any information, call 911.