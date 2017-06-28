Alleged victim testifies during Kansas man’s 2nd rape trial

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — Northeast Kansas jurors in the second trial of a man facing a string of sexual assault charges that have divided the small town of Holton heard testimony from one of his accusers.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the woman testified Tuesday against Jacob Ewing, detailing for more than an hour how he allegedly sexually attacked her in May of last year during a struggle after a party at his home. She said she told Ewing she didn’t want to have sex.

Another alleged victim was expected to testify Wednesday.

The trial involves allegations from two of the five women Ewing is charged with sexually assaulting. Additional trials are scheduled in August and October.

During Ewing’s first trial in April, he was acquitted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.