Council Grove – Viola “Tulip” Furman, 84, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Diversicare of Council Grove.

She was born July 8, 1932 in Herington, KS, the daughter of Carsey and Mae Almina (Hill) Veerhusen. She married Jared Furman, Sr. on July 29, 1950 in Herington. They owned and operated Forman’s Recreation Center for forty years. She also worked as a nurse’s aide at Swansons Rest Home and Council Grove Healthcare Center. Tulip was a member of the Community Christian Church and the former Rebekah Lodge. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, casinos and just having fun. She loved her church and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jared Furman, Jr., sisters, Ethyl Henning, Dorothy Ring and brother Lawrence Veerhusen.

Tulip is survived by her sons: Ben Furman and wife Janette, of Tonganoxie and Tom Furman of Council Grove; grandchildren John Furman, Jennifer Furman (Ed), Jared Wesley Furman III, (Faith), Dustin Furman (Jessica), Tammy Allen and Chad Allen; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the Community Christian Church. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Viola Furman Memorial Fund. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.