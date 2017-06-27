Riley D. Tibbits, 93, Minneapolis, died Monday, June 26, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. Riley was born August 12, 1923 near Minneapolis to Riley T. and Mabel A. (Doering) Tibbits.

He grew up on the family farm, going to local schools and he graduated in 1941. Riley was a class officer during high school and he was active through the years with alumni meetings. Farming was his life; he worked hard to instill that love of the land and caring for animals, to his family. The importance of stewardship of the land is evident by the conservation practices he implemented through the years.

Riley is survived by his children, John (Rosalee) of Minneapolis, George (Linda) of Salina, and Darlene Timmerman of Olathe; seven grandchildren, Tom (Sandra) Tibbits of Minneapolis, Tim (Amanda) Tibbits of Hays; Greg Tibbits of Memphis, TN, Kevin (Amanda) Tibbits of Salina, Amy (David) Sachau of Ft. Scott, Sara Timmerman of Olathe, and Jay (Melanie) Timmerman of Kansas City. A great joy to Riley was to have visits by his eight great-grandchildren.

He married Marjorie A. Bell in 1942. In 1972, he and Ethel (Beineke) Kindall married and they lived in Minneapolis until her death in 2013. Riley and Ethel enjoyed traveling to many states as well as going on cruises.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, June 29 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ottawa County Health Center Long Term Care, 215 E. Eighth Street, Minneapolis, KS 67467.