Police: Teen jailed for series of vehicle break-ins

BUTLER COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Rose Hill late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

At least 11 locations and 14 vehicles were broken into with various losses, according to a media release.

After a Rose Hill Police officer spotted and individual acting suspiciously, they booked an 18-year-old suspect into the Butler County Jail in connection with these break-ins

He is being held for Burglary to Auto and Theft, according to police.

The department is also exploring the possible involvement of other suspects as well as whether or not this suspect is connected to recent vehicle break-ins that have occurred in area communities.